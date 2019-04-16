Careers

Wake County will let you get behind the wheel of a school bus and hopes you like it

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County School district is making a new push to fill its ongoing shortage of school-bus drivers.

They'll be hosting a bus driver job fair on Tuesday.

You can learn more about the hiring and training process and see how it feels to get behind the wheel of a yellow bus.

The job fair is happening at Carroll Magnet Middle School, 4520 Six Forks Road in Raleigh from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Here's a description of what they are looking for:

Full-time and substitute bus drivers who are reliable and safety-minded individuals. Applicants must be able to qualify for and obtain the NC Commercial Drivers License (CDL) and P&S Endorsement (Passengers and School Bus).

Wake County says it offers:

  • Competitive wage package
  • Schedule options
  • Training
  • Vacation time
  • Holiday pay
  • Health insurance
  • NC Retirement for full-time (30 hours and up) drivers
  • Daily guaranteed pay


Qualifications:

  • Must be 18 years old.
  • Must possess a valid NC driver's license.
  • Must have had a valid driver's license for a minimum of two years.


