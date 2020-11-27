thanksgiving

'If I'm able to do it, why not?': Fayetteville man looks to fill hunger gap left by canceled Thanksgiving meal event

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- When Carl Pringle heard that "Operation Turkey" was canceled because of COVID-19, he knew he had to do more for his yearly event.

The longtime Fayetteville local is a staple to the community and member of the "1 Big Family," a collection of different clubs and individuals looking to make a difference in the Sandhills.

On top of feeding people on a monthly basis, Pringle helps put together his yearly "We Are 1 Big Family Thanksgiving Dinner." When the news broke about "Operation Turkey," which serves up to 15,000 people in the region, Pringle scrambled to gather more volunteers and food.

"My thing is nobody goes hungry today, if we can help it," Pringle said.

The Epicenter Church provided the group with more food and resources, allowing them to expand their outreach.

Pringle said they've been making and serving meals since the start of the week. "We were a part of that thousand feeding in Spring Lake, the 400 plus in Lumberton."

'It was a lot': Fayetteville church serves more than 5,000 meals to community members, first responders ahead of holidays

On Thursday, hundreds of volunteers packed up freshly made food and delivered to more than seven different locations, including spots where the homeless community can be found.

Casey Covington's been a part of the yearly 1 Big Family event. He told ABC11 they hope to serve more than 3,000 people when it's all said and done.

"We can still do the social distance, we still use hand sanitizer, masks, everything. So, as long as people are getting fed, that's all that matters," Covington said.

Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins also showed her support on Thanksgiving, making a stop at Ponderosa Shopping Center, where the group spent the week cooking food and distributing to the public.

Pringle said it's about making sure no one goes hungry during the holidays. "Why not? That's my motto. I mean, I always say, if you don't see it, be it. So, if I'm able to do it, why not do it."

Fayetteville fraternity gifts 72 families with Thanksgiving meals ahead of holiday
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfayettevillenccumberland countycharitythanksgivingfayetteville newsabc11 together
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THANKSGIVING
Doctors urge limited holiday gatherings as NC hospitalizations increase
Overweight, lost turkey rescued by CA animal sanctuary on Thanksgiving
Instagram reveals top Thanksgiving pies by state - and we have questions
On Thanksgiving, Raleigh family mourns 3 loved ones lost to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nash County deputy involved in Rocky Mount crash, officials say
On Thanksgiving, Raleigh family mourns 3 loved ones lost to COVID-19
Doctors urge limited holiday gatherings as NC hospitalizations increase
Why the multi-dose nature of the COVID-19 vaccine could cause challenges
NC frontline workers spend Thanksgiving battling COVID-19
How to add extra savings to your Black Friday deals
Holiday leftovers guide: How long foods last
Show More
Toy scalpers jacking up prices of hot ticket items
Thanksgiving brings needed boost for small businesses
5 injured, including child when run over by car in fatal Durham shooting
Black Friday 2020 deals shopping guide
Durham Rescue Mission delivers more than 1,300 Thanksgiving meals
More TOP STORIES News