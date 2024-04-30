Carolina Hurricanes look to advance to second round of the NHL playoffs

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes get a second chance to close out the New York Islanders on Tuesday after losing in double overtime as they went for a sweep. Doing a better job on faceoffs could help.

The Hurricanes won just 35% of their faceoffs in the past two games, by far the lowest percentage of any playoff team in road games so far. The Islanders won 48 of 71 faceoffs in Game 4 to extend the series.

"For me personally, sometimes it's almost like you try too hard," the Canes' Sebastian Aho said Monday. "It's you've got to get in there in the circle and just be confident about it. Obviously, all the centers have done it enough times to know that sometimes it goes like that. But obviously we've got to be better in that department."

The Islanders will be without forward Matt Martin for the second straight game due to an unspecified injury.