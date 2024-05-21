2-vehicle crash on Murchison Road in Fayetteville leaves motorcyclist dead

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash.

Officers responded just after 4:30 p.m. Monday to Murchison Road and Blan Street where the motorcycle and an SUV were involved in the crash.

Police said the 2006 Suzuki GSX-R750 motorcycle was going south when it collided with a 1995 Chevrolet Suburban that was turning onto Murchison Road.

The motorcyclist, Carl Roye, 33, of Fayetteville, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 66-year-old Fayetteville man, was not injured.

FPD said the incident remains under active investigation and asks that anyone with information about this crash contact Officer C. Lewis at (910) 818-1872.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.