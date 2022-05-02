Sports

Hurricanes take on Bruins in Game 1 of NHL playoffs

The Carolina Hurricanes start their quest for the Stanley Cup on Monday night in Raleigh. They will be taking on the Boston Bruins in the first round of the playoffs.

In all three regular season meetings, the Canes came out on top outscoring the Bruins 16-1.

Coach Rob Brind'Amour said the key to the series will come down to execution.

Hurricanes star Sebastian Aho said it's going to be a hard battle but just like the Bruins they have some good players.

Game two will take place in Raleigh on Wednesday, with games three and four taking place in Boston.

The puck drops tonight at 7:00 p.m.

If you're still looking for tickets, Ticketmaster has the cheapest seats listed for about $60.
