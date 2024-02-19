Historical marker unveiled in Carrboro in honor of 1898 lynching victim

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Community members in Carrboro came together Sunday to honor a local lynching victim.

The town unveiled a historical marker in honor of Manly McCauley, a Black man who suffered a white mob lynching in October 1898 near Carrboro.

Many local leaders were at the commemoration ceremony including U.S. congresswoman Valerie Foushee.

"Manly McCauley never got the chance to grow into full adulthood and enjoy life," said Diane Robertson, former Chair of Chapel Hill-Carrboro NAACP.

The marker is located outside of the Carrboro Town Hall on West Main Street.