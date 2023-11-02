Cary man arrested after making threats to become active shooter against children

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was arrested in Cary after he threatened to become an active shooter against children.

According to the Cary Police Department, police received a notification from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerting them to an individual threatening to become an active shooter against children. After an investigation in conjunction with Raleigh PD and Cary Fire, and regional assets from the FBI, the threat was determined to be credible and the Wake regional SWAT Team was activated.

Officials arrested Kevin Edral Douglas, 46, of Cary at the Extended Stay America on Weston Boulevard. He faces charges of cyberstalking and communicating threats.

Anyone who believes they may have information about this investigation is asked to contact Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/1242 for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 460-4636.