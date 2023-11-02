A man was arrested in Cary after he threatened to become an active shooter against children.

Cary man arrested 2nd time, less than 24-hours after being jailed for threatening to shoot children

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been arrested a 2nd time, shortly after being released from jail on bond for threatening to become an active shooter against children.

According to the Cary Police Department, police received a notification from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerting them to an individual threatening to become an active shooter against children.

After an investigation in conjunction with Raleigh PD and Cary Fire, and regional assets from the FBI, the threat was determined to be credible and the Wake regional SWAT Team was activated.

Officials arrested Kevin Edral Douglas, 46, of Cary at the Extended Stay America on Weston Parkway on Wednesday and is facing charges of cyberstalking and communicating threats. He was released released from jail on bond of $1,000 that was paid in cash. He was ordered not to use any electronic devices.

Then, less than 24-hours after being released, Cary Police Department arrested Douglass for a second time. Investigators did not clarify why he was arrested the second time.

Anyone who believes they may have information about this investigation is asked to contact Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/1242 for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 460-4636.