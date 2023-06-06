Cary businesses excited about proposed mixed-use development along Highway 55

Rob Schetzbach opened Artisan Hair in West Cary six years ago. Business has been great, but he thinks it could be even better.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rob Schetzbach opened Artisan Hair in Cary six years ago. Business has been great, but he thinks it could be even better if land across Highway 55 is developed into a mixed-use space.

"When you get people living close to where your business is that's always good," said Schetzbach. "I think 540 and 40 being right here is a huge advantage. Obviously, it gives you access to everything. So yeah it's good. We're excited about it."

A developer is looking to build a project with housing units, 200,000 square feet of office space, 25,000 of retail and a car wash with a dozen fueling stations.

Some residents think the project could help with Cary's growing population, especially since the proposal includes up 625 multi-family housing units.

"The amount of people coming to this area, there's not enough housing for anybody so obviously density is what is a priority," said Cary resident Michael Weiser-Ward.

Capitol Commercial LLC has submitted an application to rezone land. ABC11 reached out to the company for comment, but a partner said it's too early to discuss the project.

Wake County Economic Development notes that Cary is North Carolina's seventh most populated city, the second biggest in Wake County, and it's density is 10 times the state's average.

Lindsay Pan is one of Cary's newer residents. She moved to the area about a year ago from Ohio and loves the open space.

"I think there's already a lot of apartment complexes," she said.

Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht said it'll be a while before Cary City Council discusses the possible development. It wouldn't happen until after a neighborhood meeting and public hearing take place.

