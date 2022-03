CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Firefighters battled an apartment fire in Cary on Monday afternoon.The fire happened in the 100 block of Harlon Drive in a three-story apartment building at the Misty Woods Apartments.Flames and smoke could be seen coming through the damaged roof of a third-story unit. The roof has since collapsed.There is no word yet on injuries. Early reports say several people may be hurt. Some people were taken out on stretchers.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.