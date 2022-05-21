Firefighters called to two-alarm fire in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A house in Cary near the intersection of Green Level Church Road and Weycroft Avenue caught fire Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the 400 block of Bolton Grant Drive. Crews arrived to the scene of a two-alarm fire at around 6 p.m.


Smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the house. Crews have pulled back to a defensive position.
This is a developing story.


Updates to come.
