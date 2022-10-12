Cary High School on lockdown after report of gunfire; no injuries or proof of shots fired: Police

Cary High School was put in a Code Red lockdown while police tried to locate a student suspected of having a gun.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Someone at Cary High School reported what they thought was the sound of a gunshot inside the school Wednesday, according to the Cary Police Department.

The school was put on a Code Red lockdown as a precautionary measure, according to Principal Nolan Bryant. Code Red is the highest security alert at a school.

Cary police said they have not found any evidence of a gunshot and there are no injuries to anyone in the school, but are still investigating what happened.

They say there is no active shooter and there never was one.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.