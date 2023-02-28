The shooting happened at BP on NC 55 and Green Hope School Road at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Man shot at Cary gas station, suspect still on the run

CARY, N.C. -- A man was taken to a local hospital after being shot in the leg in Cary.

The shooting happened at BP on NC 55 and Green Hope School Road at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Cary police.

Chopper11 flew over the scene to show bullet holes in the passenger side door.

The man's injuries are non-life threatening.

State Highway Patrol is looking for the suspect's vehicle which is believed to be a blue/gray Honda.