Durham County approves funding for anti-gun violence program 'Bull City United'

Durham County Commissioners decided to continue their support for the county’s anti-gun violence program called Bull City United.

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham County Commissioners decided to continue their support for the county's anti-gun violence program called Bull City United.

Commissioners approved an agreement with funding of $935,000 for the next year. That funding helps the group reach more communities throughout Durham with violence interrupters who serve as mediators some are former gang members.

In 2022, Bull City United conducted more than 1,300 mediations with the help of the violence interrupters and staff.

They've also expanded their target area from two to six communities including McDougald Terrace, Cornwallis and Oxford Manor.

DATA: ABC11 Neighborhood Crime Tracker

Data from Durham police shows programs like this are greatly needed. DPD says in the first six weeks of the year there were 134 shootings on average and nearly three a day.

MORE STORIES: People are moving to North Carolina, but not to downtowns, new data shows