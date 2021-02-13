fatal shooting

Durham man killed, 3 injured in Cary shooting, police say

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham man was killed and three others were injured in an early Saturday morning shooting in Cary

Officials said a call for shots fired was reported just before 2 a.m. in the area of 101 Reed Street.

Cary police said the 22-year-old man, identified as Eric Hernan Salas-Nepomuceno of Durham, died in the shooting and three others are reported as injured.

Officers did not disclose the status of those injured at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 919-460-4636.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
carywake countydurhamdurham countyfatal shootingwake county newsdurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Family, friends of slain Raleigh UPS driver grieve after senseless murder
Judge declines new arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse
Mother of UPS driver killed in Raleigh becomes emotional in court
Virginia man shot, killed in Fayetteville parking lot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands without power as freezing drizzle moves through NC
3 injured in shooting at South Carolina mall; suspect sought
Prince Harry, Meghan: 'Archie is going to be a big brother'
Nicki Minaj's father killed by hit-and-run driver, police say
FSU police arrest campus apartment bedroom intruder
LATEST: Hospitalizations below 2K for first time since November
12-year-old shoots Goldsboro home intruder during robbery
Show More
Some NC students say more Black history needs to be taught
Parkland massacre: Victims remembered 3 years later
What if COVID-19 never goes away?
Trump acquitted: Senate votes 57-43 at impeachment trial
2 Robeson County teens killed in Scotland County wreck
More TOP STORIES News