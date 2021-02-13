Durham man killed, 3 injured in Cary shooting, police say

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham man was killed and three others were injured in an early Saturday morning shooting in CaryOfficials said a call for shots fired was reported just before 2 a.m. in the area of 101 Reed Street.Cary police said the 22-year-old man, identified as Eric Hernan Salas-Nepomuceno of Durham, died in the shooting and three others are reported as injured.Officers did not disclose the status of those injured at this time.Police are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 919-460-4636.