At least 1 dead in serious crash on eastbound Interstate 40 in Cary

A serious wreck has backed up traffic on Interstate 40 in Cary.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least one person is dead from a serious crash that has backed up traffic on Interstate 40 in Cary.

All lanes of eastbound I-40 are closed near Cary Towne Boulevard (Exit 291). The lanes are expected to be closed through 3 p.m.

Chopper 11 flew over the crash site, and saw a vehicle overturned off the side of the road near the tree line.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. But those who have to travel that direction are being detoured off Exit 291 and back onto the I-40 eastbound ramp.