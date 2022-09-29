'It does worry me': Central Carolina residents struggle to make contact with hurricane victims

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Central North Carolina residents are struggling to make contact with Ian victims and worry how loved ones are surviving in current conditions.

"They are without power, and there's a lot of flooding," Lumberton resident Nicole Palmer said.

Her family has one relative in Orlando as well as a friend in Sarasota.

Thankfully, both are doing alright, but she said it hasn't been easy getting them on the line for updates.

"(The reception) drops calls and is very staticky," said Palmer.

"My niece is a physical therapist and she's on the staff that has to stay at the hospital. She said they were doing okay, but she can't leave the hospital," Lumberton resident Janice Vlalock said.

Some people in our area are rushing in to help.

RestorePro Emergency Response Director and Raleigh resident Josh Oliver recently arrived in Florida. He spoke with ABC11 as he was making his way to Fort Myers, which was hit hard by Ian.

"(There's) a lot of debris, (we've) been hearing sirens go off all throughout the night really. We got some heavy winds and rain," Oliver said.

Oliver is in Florida for professional and personal reasons. He is part of a 80 person crew from the Triangle jumping into restoration efforts.

He went straight to visit to family after driving down.

"I was able to pop in and check on them and they're in good shape, and so now we're just extending our services out to other folks that are in need," said Oliver

Maria Iriate saw the devastating images and was prompted to sign up to volunteer with the American Red Cross.

"To me, it means a lot to help - to give," she said.

