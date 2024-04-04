Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley announce divorce

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley announced Wednesday that they are divorcing, sharing a joint statement on their respective social media accounts.

One of the most storied love affairs in hip-hop history has come to an end.

"After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways. We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," read the statement posted on their Instagram stories. "God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition."

The couple, who married in 2019, are the parents of Kensli, 7, and Marli, 4.

In March of 2019, the rapper, who was born Chancelor Bennett, tweeted about how they met in honor of their wedding day.

According to him, he was nine years old in 2003 when he, his mother, father and brother attended an office party for the realty company his mother worked for at the time.

It was there that three young girls - including his future wife - performed a Destiny's Child song, and the rapper said he locked eyes "with the prettiest girl I (have) ever seen in my almost-a-decade of life on earth."

While his father encouraged him to show off his own moves, the future Grammy-winner declined to share the spotlight with Kirsten as he was shy, opting instead to move "to the back of the crowd and never even introducing myself."

"Sixteen years later, it's happening. This (weekend) is the time, and the place is my wedding," he wrote in 2019. "I'm gonna dance with my wife because this is my destiny."