21 Chapel Hill-Carboro City School buses affected for several days due to sick drivers, shortage

Chapel Hill-Carboro City Schools is warning families and staff ahead of time to look for alternate transportation due to a driver shortage.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill-Carboro City Schools is warning families and staff to look for alternate transportation on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday due to a driver shortage.

According to CHCCS, 25 out of 42 drivers will be out for multiple day due to several members of the transportation team testing positive for COVID. CHCCS said the drivers will remain home until they are able to return to work.

The school system said in the mornings 21 buses will be uncovered including:

Bus 7

Bus19,

Bus 20

Bus 22

Bus 40

Bus 65

Bus 67

Bus 69

Bus 76

Bus 114

Bus 116

Bus 128

EC bus 130

Bus 131

Bus 132

EC bus 143

Bus 144

Bus 66

Bus 71

Bus 81

Bus 247

CHCCS is asking families to make alternate arrangements for transportation or contact the transportation office at (919) 942-5045 beginning Monday at 6:30 a.m. to arrange pick up for students after 9 a.m. Students will not be considered "tardy" as a result of this.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools increase pay for school bus drivers in push to fill open positions