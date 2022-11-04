Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools announce bus route changes due to driver shortage

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools announced two bus routes, impacting five schools, will not have drivers Friday morning.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shortage of school bus drivers leaving students without a ride is impacting more families.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools announced two bus routes, impacting five schools, will not have drivers Friday morning.

District leaders say they've exhausted the list of available substitutes and qualified staff to step in.

The routes and bus numbers are bus 56 going to Rashkis Elementary School, Culbreth Middle School and Carrboro High School.

Bus 120 going to Glenwood Elementary School and East Chapel Hill High School is also impacted.

More routes could be impacted if more bus drivers call in sick in the morning.