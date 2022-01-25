2 children hospitalized after car crashes into Chapel Hill playground outside Northside Elementary

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill Police are investigating after a car crashed into a playground outside Northside Elementary School on Tuesday.

Two children who were on the playground were injured and were taken to UNC Hospitals. The driver was also taken to UNC for treatment.

Thier conditions were not immediately known.

The wreck happened about 4 p.m. when the vehicle crashed through a fence and struck playground equipment. There were 20 children on the playground at the time of the crash.

Another child was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Chapel Hill Police Crisis Counselors are assisting the families involved.

The incident remains under investigation.

An ABC11 crew is headed to the scene. Check back for updates.

