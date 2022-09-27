Police respond after 'multiple victims' shot in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill Police are investigating after "multiple victims" were shot Tuesday evening.

It happened just after 6:15 p.m. at the University Gardens Condominiums in the 800 block of Pritchard Avenue Extension.

The Chapel Hill Fire Department and Orange County Emergency Services assisted the victims at the scene.

Police did not immediately say how many people were shot or what the circumstances were. A town official said fewer than four people were shot.

An ABC11 crew is on its way to the scene.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 911 or the non-emergency Orange County Communications number, (919) 732-5063. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at (919) 942-7515.