Chapel Hill police charge Durham man in exchange of gunfire on Fordham Boulevard

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill Police said Tuesday they have arrested one of the suspects in an exchange of gunfire on Fordham Boulevard.

On Monday about 6:10 a.m., police got a report that shots were fired in the 1700 block of Fordham. Investigators said people inside two vehicles exchanged gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

Antonio Rogers, 27, of Durham, was arrested and charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault by pointing a gun, and discharging a firearm in city limits.

Rogers is being held at the Orange County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond. He is expected to make a first appearance in court on Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation is still ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information should call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at (919) 968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday). Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at (919) 942-7515 or visit Crimestoppers online.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Durham, Raleigh and in your neighborhood