Chapel Hill police officer died by crashing into the back of log truck on US 421 in Chatham County

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 19-year veteran of Chapel Hill Police Department died in a crash Monday in Chatham County.

Chapel Hill Police Chief Celisa Lehew identified the officer as Mike Mineer.

The crash happened before 4 p.m. on US 421. Investigators said Mineer, 55, was driving an SUV when he rear ended a log truck that was stopped on the highway due to a traffic backup.

Officer Mineer most recently served in the patrol division.

Details surrounding the crash have not been released yet.

