Safety concerns remain as more Triangle parks test positive for lead: 'Shocking and concerning'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- As the City of Durham beefs up the fencing around some of its playgrounds, including at East Durham Park, other parks across the Triangle are coming up positive for lead, including in Chapel Hill.

"That's really shocking and concerning," Austin Maitland said.

Maitland, who was riding his bike at the Community Center Park, saw the bright pink tape by the entrance where signs said lead, cadmium, and petroleum compounds were found in the area's soil.

"How much lead was found? Was it just a little bit?" Maitland asked.

The Town of Chapel Hill said the property used to have three fuel tanks and some trash heaps on site before it became a public park. While the fuel tanks were removed decades ago and the trash heaps were buried, a recent site study revealed the soil where the trash heaps were located, was contaminated.

The existing playground area had no high levels of contaminants, but some people were concerned about the safety of the area as the town had plans to build an inclusive playground at the park.

"This is a well-used park, isn't it?" Eleanor Sullivan said.

As Chapel Hill works on a more permanent solution, this comes as the City of Durham budgeted $5 million to clean up its five parks.

Sturdier fencing was installed around the playground at East Durham Park on Thursday, and the city will install the steel fence at East End Park, Lyon Park, Walltown Park, and Northgate Park in the next two weeks.

The fencing is to keep people out as the soil underneath the playgrounds is tested, according to the city.

"I really hope they open back up really soon," Melinda Wilkins said.

The sight of the closed playground, which has been that way for several neighborhoods for almost a year now, has been a summer bummer to Wilkins, who takes her daughter and kids she babysits to play.

"It's something to miss for the neighborhood kids that don't have anywhere else to go," Wilkins said.

The City of Durham said all playground equipment will remain in place and when testing concludes and analysis is complete, they will work with the community on a plan for safely reopening the playgrounds.