Mama Dip's closing: Final day announced for iconic Chapel Hill restaurant

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- People have been stopping by Mama Dip's for its fried chicken, collard greens and other Southern classics for 48 years.

Mildred Council, more commonly known as Mama Dip's, dreamed of opening this place and started it all with just $64. After decades of hard work, Council died at the age of 89 in 2018.

Her family kept Council's legacy and restaurant running for several years. Last April, they announced plans to sell the Rosemary Street location.

The restaurant's last day will be Aug. 17.

The announcement that the institution is closing has shocked those living in Chapel Hill.

"(It's a) huge drop in your heart. What are we going to do without this staple?" said Chapel Hill Downtown Partnership Director of Operations and Business Management Carter Hubbard.

She said the restaurant's namesake not only served amazing food, but she feed the soul of the community.

"Mildred, she was a community activist. She brought people together from different backgrounds to her table," said Hubbard. "She founded and was named for the Community Dinner in Chapel Hill. I can't think of any community business that has had the power that she's had to bring people together."

Her heirs are now preparing for a change.

The family said on a social media post the restaurant is closing and moving to the next phase of business.

A family member did not want to comment yet to ABC11 what comes next.

According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, Council's granddaughters have already continued to build on their grandmother's legacy. Tonya Council opened a bakeshop in Chapel Hill in 2023 and Erica Council operates Bomb Biscuit Co. in Atlanta.

The Chapel Hill Downtown Partnership said the spirit of Mama Dip's will live on in another way.

"They're not going away. The Council Family is not going away. Mama Dip's is not completely going away, just that location," said Hubbard.