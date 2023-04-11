Mama Dip's, the iconic Chapel Hill restaurant located on Rosemary Street, is up for sale.

Mama Dip's restaurant up for sale in Chapel Hill, plans to reopen at new location

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- An iconic restaurant in Chapel Hill is now up for sale.

The owners of Mama Dip's announced the Rosemary Street restaurant, which opened in 1976, was on the market for $3.6 million. That price tag includes the entire restaurant and the surrounding land that amounts to just under an acre.

Mama Dip's was started by Mildred Council, who died in 2018 at age 89. Her daughter told our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer that she plans to transition the restaurant into a fast-casual model at a new location--so the Mama Dip's brand is not up for sale, just the restaurant's location.

Until it sells, Mama Dip's restaurant will remain open in Chapel Hill. The next location for Mama Dip's has not yet been announced.