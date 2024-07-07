Raising Cane's to expand Chapel Hill location, taking over Starbucks space

There is no word yet on when construction will begin.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Just eight months after launching its location on Franklin Street, Raising Cane's is preparing to expand.

The Triangle Business Journal reported the Louisiana-based fast-food chain will expand this location to the neighboring space at 103 East Franklin Street. Starbucks, currently located there, will be moving across the street beneath the Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery.

The construction start date has not been announced yet. However, manager Daniel Reutzel told the TBJ that Starbucks plans to open the new location shortly before the start of UNC's fall semester on Aug. 19.

Located at 101 E. Franklin Street, the Raising Cane's building -- at the corner of Columbia and Franklin Street -- was previously home to Lula's and before that Spanky's Restaurant and Bar.

The Chapel Hill location is only one of three Raising Cane's locations in North Carolina. The other two are in Greenville and Camp Lejeune.

