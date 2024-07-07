Latest openings and closings in Triangle restaurant scene

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WTVD) -- Attention foodies! Let's dive into the latest developments in the Triangle's restaurant scene.

Openings

Alpaca Chicken

A Triangle favorite -- Alpaca, a Peruvian charcoal chicken joint -- is opening a new location near downtown Raleigh.

It will be on Hillsborough Street near NC State's campus where iHop used to be. This building has been vacant since 2016.

There are now 16 Alpaca locations in North Carolina.

Otomi Comida Y Cocteles

A new Mexican restaurant is just weeks away from opening in Raleigh. There will be a big celebration on July 19.

Otomi, featuring authentic Mexican cuisine, will be located on Brookside Drive where Brookside Bodega was. The grand opening will include live music, plus drink and menu specials.

Closings

BB's Crispy Chicken

BB's Crispy Chicken is closing two of its Raleigh and Durham locations.

The restaurant originally opened in 2021 in collaboration with Chef Ashely Christensen. The partnership ended last year.

The one in Cary on Parkside Main Street will remain open. According to BB's, by focusing on one location, they hope to strengthen their brand and perfect their craft.