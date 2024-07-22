Soccer fans and business owners brace for Manchester City, Celtic exhibition in Chapel Hill

Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill is hosting Premier League powerhouse Manchester City and Scottish club Celtic exhibition match on Tuesday night.

Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill is hosting Premier League powerhouse Manchester City and Scottish club Celtic exhibition match on Tuesday night.

Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill is hosting Premier League powerhouse Manchester City and Scottish club Celtic exhibition match on Tuesday night.

Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill is hosting Premier League powerhouse Manchester City and Scottish club Celtic exhibition match on Tuesday night.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- For the second straight year, Kenan Stadium is playing host to European soccer clubs for an international friendly.

Roughly a year to the day since Chelsea and Wrexham played in front of a sellout crowd at Kenan, Chapel Hill is hosting Premier League powerhouse Manchester City and Scottish club Celtic for another exhibition on Tuesday night.

"We've been waiting on it since they announced it," said Michael Burns, a Scotsman and lifelong Celtic fan who's since moved to Georgia. Michael and his family drove up to Chapel Hill for the game.

"It's a dream come true for me to bring my kids here to serve that game, you know, without breaking the bank," Burns said.

Businesses along Franklin Street are enjoying the influx of fans like the Burns family.

"It's building big time right now," said Anthony Lazzari, general manager at Carolina Brewery. "We have a lot of our reservations are booked for the next -- tonight and tomorrow."

Down Franklin Street at Top of the Hill, owner Scott Maitland says its peak Chapel Hill sports buzz in the middle of the summer.

"I think we treat this as a home football game because we're going to have the football stadium filled," he said. "Any time you bring 50 to 60,000 people to downtown Chapel Hill, we're going to get a lot of people downtown and we're going get a lot of people here at Top of the Hill."

Maitland says its a great shot of energy into the business community downtown.

"Massive influx in terms of a shot in the arm economically and honestly, just vibrancy and fun. It's kind of a cool thing," he said.

The numbers back that up. Laurie Paolicelli with the Chapel Hill Visitors' Bureau said last year's soccer match generated roughly $15 million for the Triangle economy. While her office isn't sure they'll be able to duplicate the Wrexham effect from a year ago -- they're still anticipating a several-million dollar boom this week.

"It's a tremendous summer boost for us," she said.

Paolicelli says the hotels in town are full and restaurants have been packed.

"To see these bodies out there carrying bags and smiling and laughing, it's a real treat. It's a real gift of tourism, and we're happy for that," she said.