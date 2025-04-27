Investigation underway after on-campus shooting at Elizabeth City State University: authorities

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after an on-campus shooting at Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) Sunday morning.

The school said the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. The campus went into a lockdown and students were asked to shelter in place until further notice. Details on any injuries or fatalities are not available yet.

"The university is deeply saddened by this senseless act. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all members of the Viking community affected by this tragedy," the school said in a social media post.

There is no immediate threat to the campus community as of Sunday afternoon, and ECSU police have increased patrols across campus. There is also limited access to the center of campus on Sunday.

ECSU is located in Pasquotank County, just west of the Outer Banks.

Multiple agencies are investigating the incident, including ECSU Police, Elizabeth City Police, Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office, Camden County Sheriff's Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact University Police at 252-335-3266. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.