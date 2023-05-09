Triangle's first three-story gas station set to open

The RDU Galleria is right off Aviation Parkway and features 16 fuel pumps.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Triangle's first three-story gas station is opening soon.

It is called the RDU Galleria, and it is right off Aviation Parkway about a mile from Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

There are 16 gas pumps.

On the ground floor, there is a large convenience store that features a food court.

The top floor is office space.

The structure's construction and opening were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic response, but now it is set to open.

And just as the RDU Galleria is opening, the Sheetz gas station right across the street is no more.

The convenience store has been demolished to make room for an even bigger store that will include more food options and a Tesla charging station.

Sheetz hopes to open the new store by the end of the year.