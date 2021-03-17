Proud Boys leader from North Carolina among others charged in Capitol riot, officials say

At least 100 more to be charged in Capitol attack investigation, DOJ expects
Charles Donohue was charged with conspiring to impede federal officers protecting the Capitol and obstructing an official proceeding along with Zach Rel of Philadelphia.
Charging documents were not immediately available for both men as of Wednesday afternoon.
The arrests expand upon the government's already-existing conspiracy cases targeting members of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group that the FBI has described in court as a "nationalist organization with multiple U.S. chapters and potential activity in other Western countries."
Two other separate rioters had their charges unsealed against them, accusing them of assaulting officers protecting the Capitol on Jan. 6.
In February, the FBI announced that a North Carolina woman affiliated with the Oath Keepers was also indicted in connection to the riot.
The Justice Department revealed in a court filing last week that it expects to charge at least 100 more still-unidentified individuals connected to the Jan. 6 attack.
The department described the investigation as likely "one of the largest" investigations and prosecutions in U.S. history.
ABC News contributed to this report.