Super Bowl champion, assistant athletic director Charles Johnson found dead in hotel

EMBED <>More Videos

Super Bowl champion, assistant athletic director Charles Johnson found dead in hotel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Charles Johnson has died at the age of 50.

The former Super Bowl champion was the assistant athletic director at Heritage High School.


The school in Wake Forest posted "RIP Coach. You will be missed by so many, especially your Husky Family."




Raleigh police say they were called to a hotel on Spring Forest Road on Sunday afternoon.

An investigation into Johnson's cause of death is now underway.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighwake forestdeath investigation
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden holds off - for now - on climate emergency declaration
Holly Springs residents again press town leaders to sign on to NDO
Almost half of NC counties have high COVID transmission, CDC says
Woman wakes up from 2-year coma and identifies brother as her attacker
NC community colleges president Stith resigns after 18 months
911 calls released in fatal shooting involving Fayetteville police
Durham 911 response times remain below national average
Show More
Twitter-Musk takeover dispute heading for an October trial
Wake County students could get day off for elections, Juneteenth
Triangle MLS report shows average home sales prices continue to surge
House passes same-sex marriage bill in retort to high court
Business in certain parts of downtown Raleigh at pre-pandemic levels
More TOP STORIES News