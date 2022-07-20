Super Bowl champion, assistant athletic director Charles Johnson found dead in hotel

RIP Coach. You will be missed by so many, especially your Husky Family. #RIPCJ #HuskyFamily pic.twitter.com/JUfkjELMMB — Heritage Huskies (@heritagehsfball) July 19, 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Charles Johnson has died at the age of 50.The former Super Bowl champion was the assistant athletic director at Heritage High School.The school in Wake Forest posted "RIP Coach. You will be missed by so many, especially your Husky Family."Raleigh police say they were called to a hotel on Spring Forest Road on Sunday afternoon.An investigation into Johnson's cause of death is now underway.