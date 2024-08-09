Charlotte trash collector helps children escape damaged home during Tropical Storm Debby

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A trash worker near Charlotte has inspired everyone with his work ethic and commitment to helping others.

Tropical Storm Debby knocked down trees in the Bramble Place neighborhood of west Charlotte.

The road into the neighborhood was blocked by a fallen tree. But that didn't stop the unidentified trash collector.

Neighbors said they saw him walk from driveway to driveway, picking up trash bins, rolling them to the main road and dumping them in the garbage truck.

During one of his runs, he noticed two children needing help.

A tree had uprooted and fallen onto the roof of one family's home.

"Their whole front door is blocked completely, I don't know how anyone got in. They tried to go through a side window because it's that difficult to get in," neighbor Jimmy Johnson told area ABC affiliate WSOC.

The trash collector jumped into action, helping a 7- and 8-year-old get out of the house and into their family's car.

"The trash man was already down here, and he was helping the kids out of the house and got them to the car so they were in safety while parents were in there getting stuff together," Johnson said.

Neighbors said the family's adults were then able to safely salvage their belongings from the home.

"Who knows what would've happened if he wasn't willing to get under the tree and go to the door and ask if everyone was OK and get everyone out," Johnson said. "When we see something like that, it kind of restores that faith in humanity."