22-acre bed and breakfast, wedding venue to be auctioned for more than $1M in Chatham County

NEW HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A picturesque million-dollar piece of property in Chatham County could be yours, for the right price.

The Shady Wagon Farm Bed & Breakfast and Wedding Venue is located in New Hill near the site of the proposed manufacturing plant for electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast.

According to the Triangle Business Journal, the property is being auctioned off in November.

It has more than 22 acres of farmland and multiple commercial buildings, including a six-bedroom, three-bathroom bed-and-breakfast. There is also an event center on the property that can hold up to 200 people.

The Triangle Business Journal reports the previous owner Cindy Carroll bought the land in 2005 and died in 2022 at the age of 77, prompting the sale.

