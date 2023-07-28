Electric carmaker Vinfast holds groundbreaking ceremony in Chatham County

The Vietnamese car maker is set to bring 7,500 jobs to the area. Chatham County beat out 29 other locations across 12 other states to land the facility.

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Governor Roy Cooper will be among those attending the groundbreaking ceremony at electric car maker Vinfast.

The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m.

New site plans and renderings for the 1,800 acre-site were released earlier this month, including a general assembly building, a body shop, paint shop, and several other buildings on the campus.

The company received a $1.2 billion incentive package from the state for the project in which they say capacity will reach 150,000 vehicles per year.

Earlier this year, Vinfast announced it was delaying the beginning of production at the location until 2025.

A company official acknowledged they were a bit aggressive at the beginning though reaffirmed its overall commitment.