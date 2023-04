He is expected to announce a partnership between Carolina Community College in Sanford and Vietnamese electric vehicle maker Vinfast.

NC Governor Roy Cooper to announce college partnership to train future workers for Vinfast

LEE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is expected to make an important economic announcement Wednesday afternoon.

The school will help train future workers for the company.

Vinfast is expected to open a 4.5 billion dollar plant in Chatham County, bringing 7,500 jobs.

Production is set to begin in 2025.