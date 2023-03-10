Electric carmaker VinFast to delay opening of Chatham County production plant until 2025

Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday that a Vietnamese electric car company will build a plant in Chatham County that will create at least 7,500 jobs.

MONCURE, N.C. (WTVD) -- VinFast will delay the opening of its plant operations in Chatham County by a year, the Vietnamese electric car maker told ABC11.

VinFast, which officially launched in 2019, plans to expand into the United States, Canada, and Europe, planned to start production in 2024 but now has pushed back the target date to 2025.

"Because we need more time to complete administrative procedures, VinFast's EV factory project in North Carolina is expected to start production in 2025," a VinFast spokesperson told ABC11.

In 2021, the company selected Los Angeles as its U.S. headquarters and Chatham County beat out 29 potential sites from 12 other states to land the manufacturing facility.

"It's an exciting day for North Carolina," Gov. Roy Cooper said at the time of the announcement. "Our first car manufacturing plant."

But now those plans are on hold -- at least for a while. VinFast plans to invest $4 billion to start a plant at Moncure's Triangle Innovation Point in Sanford and create at least 7,500 jobs.

"This is the result of administrative delays that have forced the company to revise the schedule for the start of full-scale vehicle production," Michael Smith, the president of the Chatham Economic Development Corporation, told the Chatham News + Record. "They remain fully committed to the successful development of their first U.S. production facility in North Carolina and are working to complete development of the site and construction of the facility as quickly as possible."

Production for electric cars and batteries was expected to start next year with a goal of 2,000 cars a year. The proposed facility has yet to be built.

Bloomberg reported that earlier this week that a company spokesperson said VinFast had "received the air permit and we are preparing for sub-contractors bidding and will start the construction soon."

VinFast reportedly lost $2.1 billion in 2022 and made sales of $525 million.

