Business

'We do the best we can': Small business owners react to NC's 'top spot' ranking

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Small business owners react to NC's 'top spot' ranking

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Mario Longo has called Vic's Ristorante & Pizzeria 'home' for 28 years.

"We used to be in Brooklyn, New York. And when I came down here, I fell in love right away with North Carolina," Longo said. "And I never go back!"

Born and raised in Italy, Longo operates the City Market location and his son runs Raleigh's Blue Ridge location.

"We do the best we can. We come and see you or you come and see us," he said.

North Carolina received the #1 top spot for business in the entire country from CNBC who cited the state's economy, access to capital, and technology.

In an interview Wednesday morning, Governor Roy Cooper said big name companies like Apple and Google recognize the state is a good place for business.

But, what about the small guys?

"Every time a big guy's coming in...more people are coming to North Carolina," added Longo. "So for a kind of business like (Vic's), it's beneficial for us. We want those big guys to come in. We do!"

The past couple of years have been challenging for Longo and company as he was not exempt from battling the pandemic and currently rising inflation rates.

"Anything we buy is double what we used to pay for," Longo said.

Several blocks away, the owners at Black Friday Market, which opened at the height of the pandemic, say business is great.

"You get people that come in....because we specifically saw it on TikTok," store co-owner Janeyce Flageler said. "We're for the people and they come here and support us. And they know it's a lot of local businesses in here."

Black Friday Market is a home for many small business owners, both inside and outside North Carolina. The store pays out business owners after their products sell on their shelves. The store features clothing, jewelry, skincare and haircare products, and other retail products.

Being heavy on social media is also a calling card and a testament to the power of technology, which helps the state rank high.

"(People) post us," said Flageler. "They tag us. And sometimes we don't even know they're doing it. So that always is a help bringing people in."

North Carolina has ranked in the top five on CNBC's list a total of three times since 2017.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessraleighncbusinesssmall businessfoodraleigh news
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man with first Monkeypox case in Durham County shares story
Masks make big return amid latest omicron subvariant
Consumers, business owners find ways to save as inflation rises
NC hospital suspends ICU due to 'significant' nursing shortage
Downtown Raleigh sees increase in female owned businesses
Price scanning errors on the rise in North Carolina
2 injured in shooting near Rocky Mount convenience store
Show More
FDA approves new COVID-19 shot option from Novavax
Man arrested in connection to 3 rapes dating back to 2006
Officers who shot, killed Fayetteville woman identified
Amazon handed Ring footage to police without user consent
Risk of car battery failure rises as temperatures increase
More TOP STORIES News