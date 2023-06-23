11-month-old taken to hospital for overdose, parents arrested

SILER CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were arrested and charged Friday after an 11-month-old was taken to the hospital for an overdose.

According to Chatham County Sheriff's Office, the infant was taken to the hospital with an unknown medical condition. After a medical examination, the infant was given naloxone, a medicine that reverses an opioid overdose, to save her life. A drug screening found fentanyl and morphine in the baby's system.

The infant's parents Brian Lavariega, 24, and Hally Scotton, 21, of Siler City were arrested and charged with felony child abuse (neglect) serious bodily injury, felony child abuse (intentional) serious bodily injury, and misdemeanor child abuse.

Lavariega is being held in the Chatham County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond, and Scotton is being held in the Chatham County Detention Center under a $150,000 bond.

