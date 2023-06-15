Raleigh police officers are investigating reports of an overdose at a daycare center.

Teacher fired after reports of overdose at North Raleigh daycare

RALEIGH. N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police officers are investigating reports of an overdose at a daycare center.

Officers responded to the Stonehenge KinderCare at 2300 Bridgeport Drive in North Raleigh on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident involved a child. However, officers have not shared any further details.

A teacher at the daycare has since been fired for their involvement with what happened.

The daycare sent the following statement ABC11 saying:

"At KinderCare, nothing is more important to us than the safety of the children in our care. Because the alleged incident happened under the care and supervision of one of our teachers, we decided to end the teacher's employment. The teacher in question is no longer a KinderCare employee."