Chemical spill leaves Durham creek bright green

DURHAM, N.C. -- A chemical spill left a Durham creek bright green on Friday afternoon.

The Durham Fire Department received a call from a passerby shortly before 5 p.m., of a chemical spill in a creek at Lakewood Avenue and University Drive.

On arrival, crews said the creek was a 'bright green' and begun to analyze the substance.

Testing done by the City of Durham Hazardous Materials team deemed the bright green substance to not be harmful.

Officials said the furthest upstream could be traced was a storm tunnel at the 800 block of South Duke Street.
