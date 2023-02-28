Pennsylvania Chick-fil-A says customers under 16 must have an adult to dine in restaurant

A local Chick-fil-A is banning those under the age of 16 from dining in without an adult after a series of unacceptable behaviors.

The location alleged several incidents involving explicit language, mistreatment of property and the disrespect of employees.

ROYERSFORD, Penn. -- A Pennsylvania Chick-fil-A location has many talking about a new policy.

The restaurant is banning people under the age of 16 without adult supervision from dining inside, though to-go orders for that age group are still allowed.

The Chick-fil-A in Royersford, Montgomery County, near Philadelphia, said in a Facebook post last week that they've had several incidents involving explicit language, loud conversations, mistreatment of property and the disrespect of employees.

"We contemplated long and hard before posting this, but decided it was time. Often on Saturdays and days when schools are off, we have school-age children visiting the restaurant without their parents. Usually, these children and teens are dropped off for several hours at a local bounce park and groups of them then walk over to our restaurant. While we love being a community restaurant and serving guests of all ages, some issues need to be addressed," the post read.

"As you can imagine, this is not a pleasant experience," the post continued. "We want to provide a comfortable and safe environment for our guests and our staff, and also to protect our building. Therefore, we cannot allow this to continue."

Management told our sister station WPVI-TV that staff believes parents drop teenagers off at the nearby Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, and they often make their way across the parking lot to the restaurant.

A local teenager, who has witnessed the behavior, told WPVI he understands the decision.

"...They're already having problems with kids vandalizing stuff and causing issues, so I guess that is a good idea if that is an issue. I have actually seen it before, not necessarily here, but at other places little kids doing that," Emilio Liperatore said.

The manager of the Hallmark store, next to Urban Air, told WPVI a group of five or six boys have caused issues for businesses and customers in the shopping center.

"They just run around there, and they scared one of our customers so bad that she actually called the police," said Jill D Blasc, manager of Norman's Hallmark store in Royersford.

The restaurant thanked those under 16 who "acted appropriately," but said it has to make the "blanket rule."

The Facebook post ended with a message for parents.

"Parents, we are not blaming you. Children and teens are learning to navigate the world free from supervision and often push the boundaries. We simply can't let them push those boundaries anymore at our restaurant. We encourage you to talk to your children and ask about behaviors they have seen and perhaps participated in," the post read.

The franchise owner, who did not want to be identified, said he hopes this is a temporary policy.

Many Chick-fil-A restaurants, like the one in Royersford, are individually owned and operated and can set their own policies for their restaurant.