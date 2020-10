Chick-fil-A worker rescues child choking in drive-thru lane

EMBED >More News Videos Virginia Chick-fil-a will exchange free food for coins.

COLUMBUS, Georgia -- A Chick-fil-A worker is proving that there's more to his job than taking orders and replying to thank yous with "My pleasure."Zack Kokenzie, whose nickname is "Cowboy," jumped into the saddle - so to speak - and saved a child from choking while in the drive-thru lane.On Oct. 12, he was serving customers during the lunch rush in Columbus, Georgia, when he made the rescue.According to the restaurant's Facebook post, a father noticed his child choking in his SUV when a seatbelt was wrapped around the kid's neck.Kokenzie heard the screams and rushed to help. He used a pair of scissors to cut through the seatbelt.The restaurant adds that Kokenzie is an Eagle Scout whose training came at the right place at the right time.