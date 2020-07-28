Food & Drink

One Virginia Chick-fil-A offering free chicken for your extra change

LYNCHBURG, Va. -- Passing through central Virginia? If so, there's a Chick-fil-A offering you a free meal.

To address the coin shortage in the U.S., one Chick-fil-A restaurant is asking customers to bring in their spare change. A Virginia Chick-fil-A is offering its customers a free meal if they come in with $10 in rolled coins. The customer would get their money back in dollar bills and a coupon for a free entrée.

This national coin shortage is affecting countless businesses, including many in the Southeast.



Right now the only Chick-fil-A restaurant offering the deal is on Wards Road in Lynchburg, Virginia. Employees will collect coins until they get all they need.

There is a maximum of 10 coupons per guest.
