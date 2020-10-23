chick-fil-a

Chick-fil-A sauces to be sold in stores including Walmart, Kroger for good cause

You'll soon be able to get your favorite Chick-fil-A sauces from your local grocery store.

The restaurant chain announced Thursday its signature condiments will hit some retailers including Walmart, Kroger, Winn-Dixie and Publix starting mid-November.

The company is set to sell the bottles of its Chick-fil-A and Polynesian sauces in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

In 2021, the sauces will be in stores nationwide!

Retail sales of the 16-ounce bottled sauces start around $3.49.



The chain says 100 percent of the royalties will be donated to a scholarship fund for Chick-fil-A employees.

"Chick-fil-A Sauce and Polynesian Sauce were offered as part of a pilot program in select Florida retailers earlier this year, and we're excited to expand availability of our two most beloved sauces across the country," said L.J. Yankosky, senior director of Innovation & New Ventures at Chick-fil-A, in a press release.

In addition to offering the bottled sauces at select retailers, 8-ounce bottles of signature Chick-fil-A sauces are available for purchase at participating restaurants.

The company says bottled sauce gift sets are also available at select restaurants, while supplies last.
