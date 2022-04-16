A wing and a prayer: Raleigh church doles out 19,000 pounds of chicken

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some families who have been struggling with rising prices because of record-high inflation rates got some much-needed help on Good Friday.You might call it a wing and a prayer.The Greater Life Tabernacle of Praise Full Gospel Church in Raleigh gave away 19,000 thousand pounds of chicken on Friday.Plenty of people turned out to take advantage of the offer.The USDA says poultry prices are still expected to increase 6-7%. The outbreak of the bird flu is also driving up costs.