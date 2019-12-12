Child hit during dismissal at Riverbend Elementary School

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A child was sent to the hospital after being hit by a car outside Riverbend Elementary School during dismissal.
It happened around 4:20 p.m.
The Principal of Riverbend Elementary School released a message, confirming that a vehicle in the carpool lane drover over the curb and hit a student.
Due to federal privacy laws, the principal was unable to share the status of the student.
