Child hit during dismissal at Riverbend Elementary School

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A child was sent to the hospital after being hit by a car outside Riverbend Elementary School during dismissal.It happened around 4:20 p.m.The Principal of Riverbend Elementary School released a message, confirming that a vehicle in the carpool lane drover over the curb and hit a student.Due to federal privacy laws, the principal was unable to share the status of the student.