JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A toddler has died on Sunday afternoon after being struck by their parents' vehicle while in their own yard in Johnston County.
The incident happened along the 1700 block of Massengill Pond Road just before 2:30 p.m.
The 2-year-old was rushed to WakeMed Hospital where they later died. Authorities have not identified the name of the child at this time.
Five Johnston County deputies and one North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper responded to the scene.
No charges have been filed at this time.
This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Toddler dies after being struck by parents' vehicle while in own yard in Johnston County
CHILD DEATH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More